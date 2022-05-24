By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 May 2022 • 7:57

Ukraine investigating 13,000 war crimes, to try 48 more soldiers image facebook.com pgo.gov.ua

Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, said on Monday, May 23 that a further 48 soldiers will be tried for war crimes and that they are investigating 13,000 more potential war crimes.

The announcement follows the sentencing of the first Russian soldier for war crimes, with Seargeant Vadim Shishmarin being handed a life sentence for killing an unarmed civilian.

Saying that a further 48 Russian soldiers will be tried shortly, Venediktova said that a further 600 suspects are also under investigation.

Ukrainian President, Volodímir Zelenskyy, speaking to delegates at the World Economic Forum, called for “maximum sanctions” for Russia. Speaking of the atrocities and the humanitarian crisis, Zelenskyy asked whether “brute force can rule the world?”

The president also went on to reaffirm his earlier statement that the bombardment the country was facing on the eastern front in the Donbas, was resulting in the death of between 50 and 100 Ukrainian troops daily.

It is believed that a number of countries are assisting Ukraine with evidence to support its investigations into war crimes, with countries including the UK having made a public call for people to come forward with their stories and their proof.

Mobile technology has also made it easier for locals to report war crimes and to post these online. Investigating 13,000 war crimes will however take time and significant manpower.

