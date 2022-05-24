By Joshua Manning • 24 May 2022 • 17:39

WATCH: Heartwarming moment Madrid firefighters save a puppy stuck in pool enclosure Credit: @112cmadrid

Madrid firefighters saved a four-month old puppy who got stuck inside a pool enclosure in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday, May, 24.

The Emergency Services of Madrid took to Twitter to post the footage of the stuck puppy in Madrid’s Pozuelo de Alarcon, stating:

“😉 His name is Maui, but he’s not the demigod of wind and sea from the film Moana. He’s a little four-month-old puppy who’s been a bit naughty and got caught in the enclosure of a swimming pool.”

“Fortunately, the #CMFirefighters were there and were able to free him without any harm to the animal.It happened this morning in a detached house in #PozuelodeAlarcón”, tweeted the Emergency Services of Madrid alongside a video of the rescue.

Afortunadamente, ahí estaban los #BomberosCM, que han podido liberarle sin ningún daño para el animal. Ha ocurrido esta mañana en una vivienda unifamiliar en #PozuelodeAlarcón. pic.twitter.com/3n3syCr0wL — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) May 24, 2022

Credit: @112cmadrid

The video shows the puppy whimpering with his head stuck underneath a glass enclosure, as one firefighter strokes him, trying to calm him down while his colleague removes the glass of the enclosure, allowing for the puppy to wrench his head free.

The adorable four-month old puppy was reportedly unharmed following the incident, with three firefighters gazing at him lovingly, while they pose alongside the dog for a quick snapshot to share with the nation.

The footage of the stuck puppy posted by the Madrid Emergency Services serves as a reminder to always remain vigilant in taking care of your pets.

