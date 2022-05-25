By Joshua Manning • 25 May 2022 • 19:18

BREAKING NEWS: Major General of the Russian Police accused of war crimes Credit: Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Major General of the Russian Police Oleh Yakushev reportedly commanded the looting at the captured Chornobyl nuclear power plant according to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The full statement on the Major General of the Russian Police was published on the Prosecutor General of Ukraine’s website stating:

“The head of the Vyshgorod district prosecutor’s office in Kyiv region was informed in absentia on suspicion of encroaching on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and non-transcendence.”

“The alleged war crimes and violations of the law and customs of war were committed by a major-general of the militia, who was acting as a senior operative of the Russian Federal National Guard Troops (article 110, part 3, and part 2, article 110, part 2, of the Criminal Code). Article 110(3), Article 437(2), Article 438(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).”

“According to the investigation, after the Russian troops occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the suspect was in charge of the operation of its illegal seizure.”

“To execute his malicious orders from the warehouses, workshops, administrative buildings, offices and industrial workstations of the enterprise about 2000 items of property worth over 26 million UAH were stolen.”

“The occupants equipped and completely dismantled the Central Analytical Laboratory, which analysed the radioactive waste at various stages of its management. This made it impossible for the staff to control the radioactive waste.”

“The investigation is being carried out by the Vishgorod District Department of the National Police Headquarters in Kyiv region, operational supervision is being carried out by the SBU Headquarters in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Kyiv and Kyiv region.”

