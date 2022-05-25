Car prices have risen 35% in five years from between 2,000€ and 6,000€

By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2022 • 13:59

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) warned of a gradual rise in the selling prices of new cars and used cars are no longer a bargain.

According to 20 Minutos, the OCU has said there has been “an unprecedented rise” in the average selling price of new cars from 2017 to the current 2022,

The cost of acquiring a new vehicle has become around 35% more expensive, affecting some brands more than others.

The study reveals that the rise in prices affects all ranges of vehicles equally, from luxury brands to the most economical, and that in terms of engines, petrol cars are those that have been most affected by the increase in price.

The OCU adds, the European Union penalties for CO2 emissions, the microchip crisis and the higher level of equipment and complexity of vehicles, in addition to inflation is the reason for this increase.

To circumvent, as far as possible, this price increase the OCU recommends drivers to look for models that are on sale or in stock, and always comparing prices. This way, it is estimated you could make savings of up to 20% on the official price.

Another option is to look for electric vehicles or those with hybrid engines, since in the medium term they end up being cheaper.

