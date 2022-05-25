By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2022 • 19:08

Eurostar launches new partnership with Trees4Travel. Credit Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Eurostar, the high-speed rail service linking the UK and mainland Europe, is launching a new partnership with Trees4Travel, offering passengers the opportunity to plant trees when they book their journey.

According to BTN Europe, the new initiative comes after growing demand from Eurostar business travellers to further support sustainable travel initiatives.

When Booking on Eurostar for Business platform, passengers can now choose to plant a tree at a cost of £3 (€3.50) per tree and Eurostar has pledged to match each tree purchased.

Nico Nicholas Co-founder and Chief Eco Officer at Trees4Travel said, “We are so delighted to be working with this most sustainability forward-thinking transport provider. This Eurostar initiative will not only draw down more than double the carbon created by any of the journeys it represents, but also should inspire other carriers to recognise that so much can be done, if we only work together on climate action.”

Eurostar’s Head of Indirect Sales & Distribution, Paul Brindley, said, “We are proud to be the greener way to go between the UK and the continent and we are committed to reducing our own impact on the environment. We know that sustainability is at the heart of business travel policies and we are always looking for more ways we can help our business travellers to be part of creating a more sustainable future. We are pleased to partner with Trees4Travel to bring this to the Eurostar for Business platform and look forward to growing our relationship and many trees on behalf of our travellers.”With a passenger’s carbon footprint from one flight being the equivalent of 13 Eurostar journeys, there are significant carbon savings to be made when choosing to travel by train rather than plane.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.