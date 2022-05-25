By Joshua Manning • 25 May 2022 • 18:31

Four more Chinese aircraft enrage Taiwan in further airspace violations Credit: Twitter @MoNDefense

The Chinese aircraft seen in Taiwan airspace follow a month of multiple airspace violations reported by The Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan.

Taiwan took to Twitter to report the Chinese aircraft spotted in their airspace stating:

“4 PLA aircrafts (J-10*2 and J-16*2) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 25, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://bit.ly/3sV2fc4”, alongside pictures of the area, aircraft, and time of flight.

4 PLA aircrafts (J-10*2 and J-16*2) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 25, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/LEmfLu8pAN pic.twitter.com/4qNjJfBl7H — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 25, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MoNDefense

The news follows reports made on Monday, May, 9, when the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) spoke out on the alleged violations of Taiwan’s airspace and released an official statement that read:

“BEIJING, May 9 — The naval, air and conventional missile forces of the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command held drills in seas and airspace to the east and southwest of Taiwan Island from May 6 to 8, in a bid to test and improve the joint operations capability of multiple services and arms.”

On Friday, May, 6, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence reported 18 warplanes belonging to China’s army entering Taiwan’s Defence zone, with multiple further violations being reported since.

“One PLA KA-28 ASW entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 9, 2022. Please check our official website for more information” read a tweet posted on the afternoon of Monday, May, 9, by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence.

One PLA KA-28 ASW entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 9, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/5URggwpANm pic.twitter.com/4cRlPr3oem — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 9, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MoNDefense

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.