By Guest Writer • 25 May 2022 • 10:54

One of the aircraft on alert Credit: Junta de Andalucia

THE Junta de Andalucia asks for assistance to spot forest fires and due to the ongoing high temperatures, it is taking active steps to be alert for possible first fires of the season.

Infoca, the arm responsible for coordinating fire fighting services is undertaking additional and extraordinary surveillance in 70 areas throughout Andalucia and is placing a number of aircraft of different types on alert.

The fleet consists of a semi-heavy transport and extinction helicopter, three large-capacity transport and firefighting helicopter, two high-capacity heavy bomber helicopters, two semi-heavy ground cargo planes and an aerial coordination and surveillance plane as well as drones.

Whilst Infoca is ready to act in the case of fires, it can only do so if alerted as early as possible which is why everyone is asked firstly to be responsible and take precautions not to allow fires to start but in the event that they do, you are reminded of the necessity to notify emergency services by calling 112.

It is important to give as accurate a location of the fire as s possible and in case of sharing information on social networks, geolocate the photos and indicate the time they were taken which will in turn warn others and assist the firefighters to find and deal with the outbreak.

Those of us living on the Costa del Sol will remember the devastating carnage caused by the fire in Estepona’s Sierra de Bermeja area last year, so this warning is timely.

Thank you for reading ‘Junta de Andalucia asks for assistance to spot forest fires’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.