By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2022 • 16:19

Kate Moss to testify in Depp v Heard trial today . Credit Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

We’re now into the final week of the defamation case between the Hollywood actors and former husband and wife, with more celebrities due to testify.

The court case between Johnny Depp and former wife Amber Heard got kicked off on the April, 11. The legal battle has seen Johnny Depp accusing Amber Heard of defamation for an article she had published in the Washington Post in 2018.

In the article she claimed to be the victim of domestic abuse. This was published following the couple’s divorce, but Depp’s name was never mentioned.

As we enter the second day of what is expected to be the final week of the trial, according to Sky News, the internationally-renowned model Kate Moss will be testifying as a witness.

Heard brought up Moss’s name during her own testimony and this is the reason why she has now been called up as a witness. The model had a romantic relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1998.

Heard referred to Moss when describing an altercation between Depp and her sister and said that it “reminded” her of a rumour that Depp had allegedly pushed moss down the stairs.

Originally, the British supermodel wasn’t expected to testify, as the staircase rumor was not related to the Virginia trial. However, Heard mentioning her has paved the way for Depp’s lawyers to call her to the stand.

