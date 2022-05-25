By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2022 • 13:24

Katie Price faces jail after breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancee. Credit Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Katie Price could face jail for breaching a court order that banned her from contacting her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee.

Price was supported by her latest partner, Carl Woods, today at Lewes Crown Court.

According to the Mail Online she was later charged with breaching a restraining order, but pleaded not guilty on April 27 and requested a crown court trial

However, today she pled guilty and was told by Judge Stephen Mooney that she was ‘at risk of receiving an immediate custodial sentence’.

It has previously been suggested that she could face five years in jail if she had been found to have breached the order.

The former glamour model and reality TV star was arrested by police on Friday night.

The police collected Price from her home in West Sussex and took her to Worthing police station where she remained in custody on Saturday.

Price is still on licence for drink-driving. If proven, the breach could mean she has broken the terms of her 16-week suspended sentence – and she could be recalled to prison.

It’s alleged Price broke a restraining order that banned her from contacting the partner of her ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Price was given a five-year restraining order in 2019 after shouting obscenities at Michelle outside her childrens’ primary school and pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment.

In a statement on the 21st January, Sussex Police responded to a report that a suspect had breached their restraining order.

“Officers arrested a woman in her 40s who remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing.”

This come months after Price fipped her car while driving last September.

