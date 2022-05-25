By Matthew Roscoe • 25 May 2022 • 11:18
North Korea fired three ballistic missiles over Sea of Japan. Image: North Korean Press Release
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that missile launches were detected from the Sunan area in Pyongyang early on Wednesday, May 25.
According to the JCS, in what they counted as the ’17th show of force from the North already this year’, launches were detected at around 6 am, 6.37 am and 6.42 am.
The first was the suspected ICBM, which flew 360 kilometres at a top altitude of 540 km, the JCS said. They noted that it could have been North Korea’s newest Hwasong-17 ICBM.
“The North’s ICBM launch is yet another case of its breach of a moratorium on ICBM launches that it itself pledged to the international community, and the launch is violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and a serious provocative act,” the JCS said.
“Our military is monitoring related movements in preparation against the possibility of additional provocations by the North, and is maintaining a full readiness posture to ensure an overwhelming victory at all times,” it added.
It is believed that the second missile – a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) – failed to launch, the JCS said, while the last missile, was thought to be another SRBM.
The missiles launched today come after North Korea carried out intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing on Thursday, March 24.
On Friday, March 25, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un gave the orders for testing, which was the first full ICBM test by nuclear-armed North Korea since 2017, who oversaw the launch of what was described as a “new-type” of ICBM, the Hwasong-17.
In retaliation to North Korea’s missile testing, South Korea launched ‘ground, sea, air missiles’ on March 24.
“In response to North Korea’s ICBM launch, our military jointly fired missiles from ground, sea, air at 4.25 pm in the Sea of Japan,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement at the time.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.