By Matthew Roscoe • 25 May 2022 • 11:18

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles over Sea of Japan. Image: North Korean Press Release

NORTH KOREA fired three ballistic missiles toward the East Sea including an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea’s military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that missile launches were detected from the Sunan area in Pyongyang early on Wednesday, May 25.

According to the JCS, in what they counted as the ’17th show of force from the North already this year’, launches were detected at around 6 am, 6.37 am and 6.42 am.

The first was the suspected ICBM, which flew 360 kilometres at a top altitude of 540 km, the JCS said. They noted that it could have been North Korea’s newest Hwasong-17 ICBM.