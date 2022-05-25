By Joshua Manning • 25 May 2022 • 17:13
Norway's biggest oil company "Equinor" exits all joint ventures with Russia
Credit: Creative Commons
In an official announcement shared on their website, Norway’s biggest oil company stated:
“On 27 February 2022, Equinor decided to start the process of exiting the company’s Joint Ventures in Russia.”
“Since then, Equinor has halted all new investments into Russia, stopped trading oil and gas products from Russia and announced an impairment of USD 1.08 billion on the balance sheet as of 31 March 2022.”
“Equinor has now transferred its participating interests in four Russian joint ventures to Rosneft and is released from all future commitments and obligations. An agreement to exit the Kharyaga project has also been signed.”
“The exit from all Joint Ventures has been completed in accordance with Norwegian and EU sanctions legislation related to Russia.”
Equinor was founded in 1972, currently holding its headquarters in Stavanger, Norway, the company employs over 21,000 people in over 30 countries with the Norwegian state owning an incredible 67 per cent share of the company with the remaining 33 per cent being public stock.
In 2020, Norway’s biggest oil company’s revenue was estimated to be $46,818 million.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.