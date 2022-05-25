By Joshua Manning • 25 May 2022 • 18:05

"Pink" cocaine laboratory busted by Spanish National Police Credit: Policia Nacional

The Spanish National Police announced that they had bust a laboratory for the production of the synthetic drug known as “pink cocaine”, in Madrid.

The pink cocaine, also known as “tucibi” or “el color”, was produced by a Colombian man in his own home where he also had an indoor marijuana plantation with 76 plants, according to an official report by the Spanish National Police.

Two people have been arrested for allegedly processing and distributing the pink cocaine in Madrid, Toledo and Malaga.

The first investigations began when the investigators received information from the Colombian police authorities in which they were informed of the presence in our country of a man of Colombian origin and his Spanish partner, who were developing a laboratory as a centre for the production and adulteration of the pink cocaine.

With all the information received, the Spanish National Police were able to identify the people involved. One of them, the Colombian citizen in charge of producing the drugs, had already been arrested for similar crimes in the Madrid district of Tetuán.

The second detainee, a Spanish citizen, helped in the preparation and in the distribution and sale of the narcotic substance, making trips to Andalusia by vehicle during the night, staying in towns such as Marbella or Fuengirola, spending 30 minutes distributing the drugs, before returning early in the morning.

The total list of illegal drugs and paraphernalia seized was: 40,000 milligrams of ketamine base, 30,900 milligrams of crystallised MDMA base paste, 4,300 milligrams of Nexus base (MDMA), 4,200 grams of crystallised MDMA ecstasy, 2,400 milligrams of finalised 2CB, 45,800 milligrams of crystallised MDMA base, 18,800 milligrams of ketamine base, 5. 100 milligrams of MDMA base paste, 3,920 milligrams of synthetic opiates, 1,300 grams of marijuana sting, 1,200 grams of marijuana buds, a marijuana plantation, weapons, cash and cryptocurrency wallets, in addition to light fixtures, fans and extractors.

In addition, during the search, a detonating firearm, an electric immobilisation device and two automatic knives were seized.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram