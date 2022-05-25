Price of electricity in Spain and Portugal falls again on Thursday, May 26

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal this Thursday, May 26, will drop by 6.11 per cent compared to today, Wednesday, May 25. After a slight increase in price today, tomorrow’s reduction means that there have now been six days under €200/MWh.

Specifically, according to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), tomorrow’s average price will be €173.29/MWh.

Thursday’s maximum cost of €218/MWh will be between 9pm and 10pm, while the cheapest will be from 4am to 5am, at €150.54/MWh. Compared to a year ago, the average price of electricity this Thursday will be 114.68 per cent more expensive than the €80.72/MWh of May 26, 2021.