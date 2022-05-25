By Joshua Manning • 25 May 2022 • 15:43

Putin signs decree on Russian citizenship for Zaporizhzhia residents hours after shelling Credit: Pravo.gov.ru

On Wednesday May, 25, Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, signed the “Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of 25.05.2022 No. 304 “On introducing amendments to Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of 24 April 2019 No. 183 “On defining for humanitarian purposes the categories of persons entitled to apply for the citizenship of the Russian Federation under the simplified procedure”.

Putin’s latest decree will allow residents of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to undergo a simplified procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship.

A Ukraine update twitter account posted a photo of the decree published on the Russian Government website stating:

“Putin signed a decree on simplified admission to Russian citizenship of residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions,” read a tweet posted alongside a picture of the signed decree issued by the Russian Government.

⚡️Putin signed a decree on simplified admission to Russian citizenship of residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. pic.twitter.com/IFsgWSx0wQ — Flash (@Flash43191300) May 25, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Putin’s new decree will make adjustments to the presidential decree of April 24, 2019, according to which people who permanently reside in the regions could apply for Russian citizenship in a simplified procedure.

The news comes just hours after reports of Russian forces firing four missiles at the city of Zaporizhzhia, one of which was destroyed by Ukrainian air defence systems, resulting in one person killed, and three more injured in the attack, according to early reports.

