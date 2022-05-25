By Joshua Manning • 25 May 2022 • 15:43
Putin signs decree on Russian citizenship for Zaporizhzhia residents hours after shelling
Credit: Pravo.gov.ru
Putin’s latest decree will allow residents of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to undergo a simplified procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship.
A Ukraine update twitter account posted a photo of the decree published on the Russian Government website stating:
“Putin signed a decree on simplified admission to Russian citizenship of residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions,” read a tweet posted alongside a picture of the signed decree issued by the Russian Government.
⚡️Putin signed a decree on simplified admission to Russian citizenship of residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. pic.twitter.com/IFsgWSx0wQ
— Flash (@Flash43191300) May 25, 2022
⚡️Putin signed a decree on simplified admission to Russian citizenship of residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. pic.twitter.com/IFsgWSx0wQ
— Flash (@Flash43191300) May 25, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
Putin’s new decree will make adjustments to the presidential decree of April 24, 2019, according to which people who permanently reside in the regions could apply for Russian citizenship in a simplified procedure.
The news comes just hours after reports of Russian forces firing four missiles at the city of Zaporizhzhia, one of which was destroyed by Ukrainian air defence systems, resulting in one person killed, and three more injured in the attack, according to early reports.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.