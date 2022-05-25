By Chris King • 25 May 2022 • 3:53

Stephen Clinch, star of Love/Hate passes away suddenly aged 52.

Stephen Clinch, the popular Irish actor who starred in the crime drama Love/Hate has died suddenly at the age of 52.

Stephen Clinch, probably best remembered for playing Noely, the criminal in the popular RTE Irish crime drama Love/Hate, has passed away suddenly at the age of 52. He was reportedly found dead in Dublin this Tuesday, May 24. His funeral will take place on May 28, according to dailystar.co.uk.

“One of the funniest and most decent people I’ve ever known. As loyal as a friend you could ever want. Love you Clinchy. Will miss you always. Rip”, John Connors, his fellow Love/Hate star wrote on his Instagram story.

Clinch, from Kilbarrack, North Dublin, had a successful television acting career, with roles in Stalker, King of the Travellers, Cardboard Gangsters, and Darklands. Mark O’Connor, the director of Darklands paid tribute to the late actor, posting: “You made mistakes but you came through them. An incredible actor, the only one to star in all my films & Darklands”.

“I’m the worst eejit for doing what I done, I had no reason to do it”, said the father of three in 2016, after serving time for armed robbery.

He added: “I was quite content in my life, I was getting a good bit of work. I was getting a good bit of film work, I was doing all good things, everything was great for me, and then I just drifted back into that madness, you know?”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.