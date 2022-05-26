By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 16:10

86-year-old man dies in collision with lorry in Spain's Cordoba Credit: Creative Commons

The man died in the traffic accident following a collision between a lorry and the car he was driving on the N-432 road in the Cordoba municipality of Luque, Spain as confirmed by the Traffic Subsector of the Guardia Civil.

The collision took place at kilometre 351.9 of the N-432, between a lorry and a car. Another car was also involved, although only material damage was reported, as reported by 20minutos.

The accident took place at around 10.20 a.m.; at the turn-off for Priego de Córdoba the lorry overturned and became stuck in the road, according to the Servicio de Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

After being notified of what had happened, officers from the Guardia Civil de Tráfico, the Baena Fire Brigade and the 061 medical team rushed to the scene of the incident.

They mobilised a helicopter to the scene of the accident and attended to the driver of the lorry, who was slightly injured, while the officers set up alternative routes for vehicles on the A-333 and CO-7201 roads, while road maintenance personnel worked in the area.

The news follows reports earlier in the day of two people dying following an explosion at a biodiesel plant in Calahorra, La Rioja, Spain, in the ‘El Recuenco’ area, near the ‘Tierra Rapaz’ nature theme park.

