Andalucia to experience a dramatic change in the weather this weekend

By Chris King • 26 May 2022 • 23:57

Photo of a thermometer. Credit: Shutterstock

A dramatic change in the weather is about to occur in Andalucia this coming weekend warns AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has today, Thursday, May 26, warned of a dramatic change once again in the weather for Andalucia this coming weekend. According to the experts, temperatures are about to rise back up to around 35°C in many parts of the Community.

The cool and unpleasant conditions of the last few days will suddenly be replaced with these warm temperatures, more in keeping with the time of year. Although the heat will not be as intense as last weekend, it does look like summer is heading to Andalucia.

Cold air that was remaining in the north of the country between today, Thursday, May 26, and tomorrow, Friday, May 27, will disappear and allow the warmer temperatures to increase.

In the Guadalquivir valley on Saturday, May 28, the temperatures will be truly summery, with maximums reaching at least 35°C. This trend will continue into Sunday, May 29.

Cordoba, Granada, and Sevilla will be the hottest provinces during the weekend, with expected maximums of 37, 35, and 34°C respectively. Huelva will be the coolest of all the provinces, where the maximum will not exceed 27°C.

Easterly winds on the Mediterranean coast and Cadiz will be strong with occasional very strong gusts in the Strait warns the AEMET. In fact, for Friday, May 27, a yellow warning is expected to be issued due to coastal phenomena in the region.

___________________________________________________________

