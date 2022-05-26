By Anna Ellis • 26 May 2022 • 19:05

Barcelona to add seven new hydrogen buses to the X1 line fleet. Credit Creative Commons

Barcelona Metropolitan Transport (TMB) expects to have around sixty zero-emission vehicles in circulation by 2025

Barcelona will add seven new hydrogen vehicles to the X1 line bus fleet in the coming weeks and until June, Barcelona Metropolitan Transport president Laia Bonet has announced.

According to 20 Minutos, at the beginning of April last year, the company presented the first hydrogen bus in the whole of Spain on a public transport network, which was then put into circulation. Laia Bonet announced this first convoy will be followed by another seven, four of which will be operational as of May 30, whilst the rest will be operational in June.

Barcelona Metropolitan Transport president praised Barcelona’s “brave and pioneering commitment” to hydrogen, and said that the results of the first convoy have been “much better than expected”.

Last April, Barcelona Metropolitan Transport announced that Iberdrola will be in charge of supplying hydrogen to the bus fleet over the next few years. The multinational company has a green hydrogen plant in the Zona Franca, promoted by Barcelona Metropolitan Transport and subsidised by the Connecting Europe Facilities for Transport programme.

As explained at the presentation of the first hydrogen bus, all vehicles of this type will be transported to this refuelling plant, where they will be refuelled in between seven and ten minutes. Barcelona Metropolitan Transport pointed out that the main advantage over electric buses is the speed with which they can be charged.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.