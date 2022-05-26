BREAKING: Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone arrested in Brazil

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 May 2022 • 15:21

Bernie Ecclestone, the former Formula 1 boss, was arrested at Viracopos International Airport in Brazil on Wednesday, May 25 after an x-ray showed that he was trying to board a plane to Switzerland with a gun.

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was detained Wednesday, May 25 at the airport in Campinas, Brazil for carrying a firearm in his luggage, Sao Paulo Police said.

At the time, the 91-year-old businessman was boarding a flight to Switzerland, but an abnormality was flagged by the airport’s x-ray machine and it was revealed that Ecclestone was carrying a 32 calibre pistol, without regular documentation, inside his luggage.

The gun, however, had no magazine and no ammunition, according to ansabrasil.com.br.

The Brit confirmed that he owned the undocumented LW Seecamp .32 gun, but stated that he was not aware that it was in the middle of his luggage.

The Briton, who had been in Brazil since early May, attending several motorsport events, posted the bail of just over R$6,000 (€1151.13), according to the police report. He was then allowed to continue with his trip.

Ecclestone has strong ties to Brazil after purchasing a farm in the town of Amparo, inland of Sao Paulo.