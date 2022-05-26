By Chris King • 26 May 2022 • 18:46

American acting legend passes away at the age of 67

Ray Liotta, the iconic American acting star of Goodfellas and other smash films, dead at the age of 67.

As reported by Deadline today, Thursday, May 26, Ray Liotta, the legendary Golden Globe-nominated actor, has passed away at the age of 67. He was on location in the Dominican Republic, shooting ‘Dangerous Waters’, his latest film. He is believed to have died peacefully in his sleep.

No cause of death was mentioned by Deadline, while celebrity news outlet TMZ reported there had been no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Liotta’s fiance Jacy Nittolo was also with him on the Caribbean island.

Liotta’s star rose in 1990 after he landed the massive role of real-life mobster, Henry Hill, a member of the notorious Lucchese crime family, in the highly-acclaimed gangster film ‘Goodfellas‘. He was in illustrious company in this film, starring alongside Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco.

Hailing from Newark, New Jersey, Liotta was abandoned as a child, and left at an orphanage. He was adopted aged by an Italian immigrant family at just six months old, eventually moving to New York City after leaving college.

Known for his roles on numerous hit films, Liotta also branched into television work. In 1998 he was picked to star as Frank Sinatra in The Rat Pack. This was a prominent role which earned him a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild award. More recently, he had success playing opposite Jennifer Lopez in the NBC drama ‘Shades Of Blue’.

