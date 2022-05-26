BREAKING NEWS: Kevin Spacey faces sex assault charges in the UK

By Anna Ellis • 26 May 2022 • 16:50

Kevin Spacey is being accused of sexually assaulting three men in Gloucestershire and London between 2005 and 2013.

Hollywood star, Kevin Spacey was today charged with a string of sexual offences over eight years in Britain.

According to the Mail Online, Spacey is being prosecuted for sexual assault against three men between 2005 and 2013 in Gloucestershire and London.

The Crown Prosecution Service today revealed that one man claims he was sexually assaulted twice by Kevin Spacey in March 2005. A second man has claimed that he was sexually assaulted and then forced to engage in a sex act against his will in August 2008. These alleged incidents all took place in London.

The third complainant alleged that on April 2013 in Gloucestershire he was also sexually assaulted by Kevin Spacey.

Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, Rosemary Ainslie, today said: ‘The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.”

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

“The Crown Prosecution Service also reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.