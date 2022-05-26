By Chris King • 26 May 2022 • 20:21

Music industry left stunned by death of iconic drummer.

Alan White, the iconic drummer from legendary 1970s progressive rock band YES has passed away at the age of 72



The family of iconic rock drummer Alan White has confirmed in a Facebook post today, Thursday, May 26, that the YES musician has passed away at the age of 72. White – who also played the drums for John Lennon and George Harrison – died in Seattle after a short illness.

“Alan White, our beloved husband, dad, and grandpa, passed away at the age of 72 at his Seattle-area home on May 26, 2022, after a brief illness. Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; bandmate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him”.

YES are scheduled to embark on their ‘Close To The Edge’ 50th-anniversary tour in June, and his former bandmates paid a heartfelt tribute on Twitter to the esteemed drummer. They posted: “Alan was considered to be one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and joined YES in 1972 for the Close to the Edge Tour”.

They continued: “He had previously worked with John Lennon’s Plastic Ono band after a call, in 1969, to play at the Toronto Rock Festival. Alan continued working with Lennon including on the Imagine album, and with George Harrison on ‘All Things Must Pass'”.

“He also worked with several other musicians, over the years, including Ginger Baker’s Air Force, Joe Cocker, Gary Wright, Doris Troy, and Billy Preston to name but a few. Alan White was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of YES in 2017. YES will dedicate their 50th Anniversary Close to the Edge UK Tour in June to White”, the post concluded.

