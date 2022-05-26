By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 17:26

BREAKING NEWS: Transnistria's President Vadim Krasnoselsky dismisses entire government Credit: Wikimedia

On Thursday, May, 26, Transnistria issued an official press release on their website informing the world of their latest change in government.

Transnistria’s official report stated:

“Alexander Martynov resigns as Prime Minister. The entire Government is also resigning. Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Regulation and Government Relations Stanislav Kasap will take over as head of the executive branch.”

“The relevant decree has been signed today by President Vadim Krasnoselsky. The document will come into force on the day following the day of its official publication.”

“The President awarded Alexander Martynov with the Order of Honour for his many years of conscientious work, high managerial and professional skills.”

“The President proposes Alexander Rozenberg for the position of Prime Minister. His candidacy will be considered by the Supreme Council at an extraordinary session tomorrow.”

Transnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, is an unrecognised breakaway state with a majority Russian-speaking population that is internationally recognised as part of Moldova.

The news follows multiple reports of escalating tensions that began in April with several explosions in close proximity to the State Security Ministry building in Tiraspol, Transnistria, which were then followed by reports of unknown persons shelling the territory of a radio and television centre in the village of Mayak.

Following the explosions reported on 25 and 26 April, in Transnistria, the majority Russian- speaking Moldovan Breakaway state, Maia Sandu, President of Moldova called for calm and warned that actions detrimental to stability in society and the safety of citizens would be promptly stopped by state institutions and issued a code red state of alarm which has since been removed.

