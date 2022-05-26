By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 13:51

BREAKING: Two dead in explosion at biodiesel plant in Spain's La Rioja Credit: @Mario_Moray

Two people have died following an explosion at a biodiesel plant in Calahorra, La Rioja, Spain, in the ‘El Recuenco’ area, near the ‘Tierra Rapaz’ nature theme park.

Footage of the aftermath of the explosion in Spain’s La Rioja is circulating on Twitter with one user posting:

“#Spain: Two dead and 250 children evacuated after an explosion at a biodiesel plant in #Calahorra, #LaRioja.The Government Delegation reports that there are 250 children on a school trip in the vicinity who are being evacuated.”

#ÚLTIMAHORA#España: Dos muertos y 250 niños desalojados tras una explosión en una planta de biodiesel de #Calahorra, #LaRioja. La Delegación de Gobierno informa de que hay 250 niños de excursión por las inmediaciones que están siendo evacuados. pic.twitter.com/SBSJydUI84 — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙤 𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙮 (@Mario_Moray) May 26, 2022

Credit: @Mario_Moray

As confirmed by the Government Delegation, at around 12.55 p.m. there was an alert from 112 informing of the explosion and the plant is currently evacuated.

In addition, all available patrols have been mobilised to the site.

The Government Delegation reports that there are 250 children on a school trip in the vicinity, they are well and are being evacuated by bus.

The news follows reports earlier this month on Friday, May, 6, when an explosion went off in the attic of a building located in the Salamanca district in the Centre of Madrid, Spain.

The explosion in Madrid went off shortly after 1.pm and caused damage to the building as well as an eviction of inhabitants of neighbouring buildings, leading to the death of two people with a further 19 injured. The fatalities were two builders aged 21 and 27, who went missing after the explosion.

