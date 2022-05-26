By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 19:02

British TV presenters Ant and Dec release book in aid of NSPCC Credit: Twitter @antanddec

On Thursday, May, 26, beloved British TV presenters Ant and Dec, released a book to raise funds for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC)

Taking to twitter to share the news Ant and Dec posted:

“#PropaHappy is out today🎉 Such a brilliant afternoon celebrating with your #PassThePositivity messages at the virtual event 🙌 Illustrated by Katie Abey #PropaHappy is a fun-filled guide to feeling good for kids aged 7+, raising vital funds for @NSPCC ahead of #ChildhoodDay,” tweeted Ant and Dec from their official Twitter account alongside a picture of themselves with the book surrounded by children.

#PropaHappy is out today🎉 Such a brilliant afternoon celebrating with your #PassThePositivity messages at the virtual event 🙌 Illustrated by Katie Abey #PropaHappy is a fun-filled guide to feeling good for kids aged 7+, raising vital funds for @NSPCC ahead of #ChildhoodDay pic.twitter.com/lX1DuoJaJY — antanddec (@antanddec) May 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @antanddec

“Our new childrens book #propahappy which is raising vital funds for @NSPCC is no.1 best seller on Amazon 🤩🎉 Thank you so much!!” read another official tweet by Ant and Dec.

Our new childrens book #propahappy which is raising vital funds for @NSPCC is no.1 best seller on Amazon 🤩🎉 Thank you so much!! pic.twitter.com/d9efAQPUP4 — antanddec (@antanddec) May 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @antanddec

“Looking for a book which encourages positivity? @antanddec’s new book ‘Propa Happy’ is a fun-filled guide to feeling good for kids aged 7+. The perfect way to help celebrate #ChildhoodDay! Get your copy today 👉 http://ow.ly/IFap50JgqeO”, read a tweet posted by the NSPCC’s official twitter account.

Looking for a book which encourages positivity? @antanddec’s new book ‘Propa Happy’ is a fun-filled guide to feeling good for kids aged 7+. The perfect way to help celebrate #ChildhoodDay! Get your copy today 👉 https://t.co/m68mivaEXK pic.twitter.com/HLai1po6vg — NSPCC (@NSPCC) May 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @NSPCC

Ant and Dec, full names Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, are originally from Newcastle upon Tyne, England and are best known for their roles as TV presenters on hit shows such as Britain’s Got Talent and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.