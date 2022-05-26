By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 18:33

First case of monkeypox in a woman detected in Spain's Madrid Credit: Creative Commons

The Community of Madrid, Spain, has detected this Thursday the first case of monkeypox in a woman, according to sources from the Ministry of Health.

The victim of the first case of monkeypox in a woman has tested positive for orthopoxvirus (the set of viruses responsible for smallpox) in the PCR test that has been performed, as reported by 20minutos.

The Department, which is headed by Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has detailed that the woman is “directly related to the chain of transmission of relations between men”.

So far, all the cases of this disease registered in the Community have been men and, according to initial indications, the transmission is related to very close contacts through sexual relations between men.

The latest data provided by the Regional Ministry of Health show that 65 cases have been confirmed in the region and 30 are under investigation. A further 44 have been ruled out.

The news of the first case of monkeypox in a woman follows news of researchers at Spain’s Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII) obtaining the first 100% draft sequence of the monkeypox virus obtained from the genomic analysis of samples from 23 patients.

In addition Madrid the monkeypox vaccine is becoming a topic of debate over whether or not to vaccinate the population. The Community of Madrid, through the Ministry of Health, has defended, this Thursday, the need to administer this dose to control the transmission of the virus and alleviate symptoms.

