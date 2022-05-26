First case of monkeypox in Andalucia confirmed by health authorities

By Chris King • 26 May 2022 • 19:44

Photo of person with monkeypox. Credit: CDC's Public Health Image Library Media ID #2329 Public Domain

Health authorities in Andalucia have confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the Community.

The General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management of the Ministry of Health and Families has today, Thursday, May 26, confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Andalucia. This was reported after they received positive results from Madrid’s National Centre for Microbiology from tests carried out on a suspected patient.

According to diariodesevilla.es, the only information available at this moment is that the patient resides in the province of Sevilla. He is reported to be ‘evolving favourably’, while isolating at home. Following the protocol established at the national level, from now on, close contacts of patients within 21 days from the date of exposure will be identified, to allow the appropriate follow-up measures to be initiated.

After the last data update from the Andalucian health authorities, there are now 17 cases under investigation. Another eight suspected infections have been discarded.

The cases under investigation, as declared to the Network of the Epidemiological Surveillance System of Andalusia (SVEA), include 13 from the province of Malaga, and one each from the provinces of Cordoba, Sevilla, Cadiz and Jaen.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease that was first diagnosed in 1970, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Symptoms usually include fever, headache, muscle aches, inflammation or swollen glands, and tiredness.

A few days after the onset of fever, a skin rash develops, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. It usually produces a self-limited disease and most people recover in several weeks, although in some cases they may require hospital admission.

___________________________________________________________

