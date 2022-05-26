By Anna Ellis • 26 May 2022 • 13:49

First large-scale discovery of "Punisher" ecstasy in Spain with 9 arrests. Credit Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

In a search of the suspect’s house on May 20, when the main suspect was arrested, the police seized almost six kilograms of speed, about a thousand ecstasy pills, 70 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a few grams of ketamine, marijuana and cutting substances.

According to 20 Minutos, the danger of this pill lies in its large size, so that if the consumer does not dose it, he can ingest such a high amount of amphetamines that it causes cardiac arrest, as reported on Thursday by the National Police force.

The National Police have arrested nine people and dismantled a synthetic drug laboratory in Merida, in an operation that has led to the first large-scale discovery in Spain of the ecstasy pill known as “Punisher” and the largest cache of speed in Extremadura.

The investigation began at the end of last September when the agents observed the presence of a young man, repeatedly and for a short period of time, in a parking lot located in the South Zone of Merida.

After being identified and locating his home, they detected sounds coming from it, from what could be an encapsulating machine or a casing machine of the kind used for the manufacture of designer drugs.

The investigation has resulted in nine detainees, aged between 34 and 46 years old. The main suspect was handed over to the judicial authorities, who ordered his immediate imprisonment.

