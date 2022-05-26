By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 12:32
Leaked Russian soldier's phone call claims civilian murders in "suicide squad"
Credit: @ServiceSsu
A Tweet of the audio of the Russian Soldier’s alleged Suicide Squad was posted by the Security Service of Ukraine stating:
“Security Service of Ukraine receives extensive confirmation of murders of civilians by Russian invaders. The Russian occupants use grenades to “clean out” basement premises where civilians are sheltered from shelling.”
“A new telephone conversation, which was intercepted by the SBU ⬇️, revealed this.”
Credit: @ServiceSsu
The Security Service of Ukraine posted the full statement on their Telegram:
“Security Service of Ukraine receives extensive confirmation of murders of civilians by Russian invaders.”
“The Russian occupants are using grenades to “clean out” basement premises where civilians are sheltered from shelling.”
“This is evidenced by a new phone conversation, which the SBU managed to intercept.”
“We clear basements, you know how? We don’t ask who’s there, we throw grenades, whatever. Our squad is called a suicide squad, a thug squad,” a Russian soldier who was in Kharkivshchyna told his friend.
“He “reassures” her that he said it was common practice. And at the same time he recounts how the invaders from another unit mocked and assaulted the woman.”
“And among his “achievements” he states: “I’m doing it here, in general. I f**k everybody, I don’t give a f**k: civilians, not civilians. I can just take a knife and cut their ears off.”
“He says he will do it in Ukraine. Though it is unjustified optimism to make any far-reaching plans from his side. The Ukrainian guards are doing their job well.”
