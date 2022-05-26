By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 15:39

Local Police inspect 1,100 terraces in Valencia and issue 130 reports Credit: Creative Commons

Last Monday, the Mayor of Valencia announced his intention to hold a meeting with the heads of local police in order to analyse the “somewhat abusive” use of hotel and catering terraces in areas such as the Central Market square. He also expressed his willingness to study other issues such as drinking on the street.

With regard to the campaign being carried out by the Local Police in Valencia, Aarón Cano Councillor for Citizen Protection, insisted that the police operation is not focused exclusively on the city centre but covers the entire municipal area, given that its aim is to resolve problematic situations that can occur in all neighbourhoods, as reported by 20minutos.

“Since the beginning of May we have already ordered a control of the terraces in the city of Valencia. In fact, so far, the Valencia Local Police has already inspected 1,100 terraces in all districts, where 130 reports have been drawn up,” said Aarón Cano.

After this, the head of Citizen Protection specified that “130 reports do not mean 130 sanctions” because “each report may include several sanctions”.

Cano also pointed out that the Valencia Local Police are also working to prevent the “botellón” (drinking on the street) in all the city’s neighbourhoods. In this regard, he said that the data recorded by the officers shows that the situation with regard to alcohol consumption on public roads is significantly lower.

