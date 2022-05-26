Lux Mundi enjoys successful April trip to Andalucia’s Priego de Cordoba

By Tamsin Brown • 26 May 2022 • 13:17

Lux Mundi enjoyed a successful April trip to Andalucia's Priego de Cordoba. Image: Lux Mundi

In April, Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre organised an excursion to the beautiful Priego de Cordoba, a town in the province of Cordoba, Andalucia.

The beautiful town of Priego de Cordoba was the destination for Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre’s April day trip, and a large group of friends from both centres, in Torre del Mar and Fuengirola, took part.

Everyone enjoyed the glorious weather as they walked through the Barrio de la Villa, the old town, and strolled along the Balcony of the Adarve while admiring the beautiful view across the countryside.

Many visited the Castle of Priego and the Royal Slaughterhouse/Meat Market. Everywhere there were parks with fountains, the most impressive of which was the Fuente del Rey, with more than 100 water spouts.

They visited the Iglesia de la Aurora, a small church full of sculptures, paintings, and altarpieces from the late eighteenth century, and a short stop was made at Mueloliva to buy some of their prize-winning olive oil.

A great day was had by all. Lux Mundi would like to thank all who supported this excursion, which enables them to continue their charitable work, and they hope to see everyone again at future events.

