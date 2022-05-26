Mallorca student wins prize for Best Story from the Balearic Islands

By Tamsin Brown • 26 May 2022 • 18:21

A Mallorca student won the prize for the Best Story from the Balearic Islands. Image: Balearic Islands Government

Maria Antònia Maimó Vidal won the prize for the Best Story from Mallorca and from the Balearic Islands in this year’s AMIC-Ficcions literary competition.

The AMIC-Ficcions literary competition held its prize-giving ceremony for the Balearic Islands on Sunday, May 22, at the Arxiu del Regne de Mallorca.

The competition is aimed at secondary school students and is held in all Catalan-speaking territories. In this year’s edition, 4,493 students registered, an increase of 51 per cent compared to the previous edition. In the case of the Balearic Islands, the number of participants doubled.

Of the 463 participants from the Balearic Islands, including 136 from Mallorca, the story by Maria Antònia Maimó Vidal, from Felanitx Secondary School, was awarded the prize for the Best Story from the Balearic Islands and the Best Story from Mallorca.

The winning story from Mallorca was put against the Best Story from Menorca and the Best Story from Ibiza. The jury considered that the story entitled Dualitat mortal (‘Deadly Duality’) deserved the first place for the Balearic Islands because it “interweaves past and present, the particular and the universal, to express political and social concerns”.

