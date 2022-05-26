By Anna Ellis • 26 May 2022 • 17:24

Massive IT failure causes hundreds of EasyJet flights to be delayed or cancelled. Credit Wikimedia

Thousands of frustrated passengers have found themselves stuck on the tarmac or in airports rather than on sunny beaches today thanks to issues with EasyJet’s IT system, according to Aviation Source News.

Exasperated passengers have been left thoroughly confused and surrounded by chaos after the IT systems crashed, causing planes to be grounded.

EasyJet airline giant has apologised to travellers for the problem which occured between 1.pm and 3.pm today.

Gatwick Airport allowed only two Easyjet flights to leave between 1.pm and 3pm, one to Mallorca and the other in Thessaloniki, in Greece.

It does seem that some flights due to depart after 3.pm remain unaffected, but all other flights were delayed or cancelled as a result of the problem. From the delays a knock-on impact has led to some delays this evening.

An EasyJet spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, we are currently experiencing IT systems issues which means that flights due to depart between 1.pm and 3pm UK time today may be impacted.

“Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible.”

“We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

