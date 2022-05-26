By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 14:42

Monkeypox vaccine debate between Spanish Government and Madrid Credit: Twitter @sanidadgob

The monkeypox vaccine is becoming a topic of debate over whether or not to vaccinate the population. The Community of Madrid, through the Ministry of Health, has defended this Thursday the need to administer this dose to control the transmission of the virus and alleviate symptoms.

The monkeypox vaccine is not the first port of call of epidemiologist and director of the Centre for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, who reports to the Ministry of Health, and sent out a message of “calm and prudence” in the face of this outbreak which, for the moment, he said “would not require vaccination in Spain”.

The Regional Health Minister of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in statements on Antena 3, reported by 20minutos, has expressed his “disagreement” with the position defended by Simón.

He defended that it would be positive to be able to administer the Imvanex vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic, authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) meant for the prevention of smallpox in adults from the age of 18.

“If we had the vaccine, in the first four days after contact we would completely eliminate the disease, and from the fourth to the fourteenth day, we would greatly reduce the symptoms. It would be very good to be able to administer that dose of the vaccine now,” he explained.

Simón has asked for more time to learn much more about the disease.

“We need to further understand the existing information, to evaluate it better in order to be able to give an exact answer. Right now, what is needed is calm and a little bit of leeway for the technical investigators to do their job perfectly,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.