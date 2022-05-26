Nerja prepares for Spanish Athletics Championships with improvements to sports facilities

By Tamsin Brown • 26 May 2022 • 19:28

Nerja is preparing for the Spanish Athletics Championships with improvements to its sports facilities. Image: Nerja Town Hall

The Spanish Athletics Championships are an important national track and field competition, and this year Nerja will be the host.

The Nerja Town Hall, through the Department of Sports, is going to make a series of improvements worth €300,000 to the Enrique López Cuenca sports complex in preparation for the Spanish Athletics Championships, to be held on June 24, 25 and 26.

On May 18, the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, highlighted the efforts being made by the Town Hall to ensure that the municipal sports facilities are in the best possible condition to make the competition “a great sporting success”.

“Given the lighting requirements of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation for the broadcasting of the Championships by RTVE, we are going to renovate the stadium’s lighting with an investment of approximately €250,000, financed by the Provincial Council,” said the mayor councillor. This will involve completely replacing the current lighting with better-quality and more efficient LED technology.

The ‘Foto Finish’ module, where the championship judges will be, and the area designated for press coverage will also be enlarged with a budget of €50,000, which is financed by municipal resources.

