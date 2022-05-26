Pluto and town hall ensure better lives for Teulada-Moraira stray cats

By Linda Hall • 26 May 2022 • 18:36

STREET CATS: Neutering the most efficient and humane way of controlling feline population Photo credit: Fox, Pexels

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall and the animal protection association Pluto have signed a collaboration agreement to control the local cat colonies.

At the same time, Animal Welfare councillor Sarah Richardson has launched an awareness campaign aimed at reminding the local population how best to cooperate with Pluto, which is also a registered charity.

The association and its volunteers are committed to the ethical Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) programme which also respects the cats’ lives and has proved to be the most effective way of controlling the number of strays and maintaining them in good health.

Pluto stressed that members of public never needed to abandon an unwanted cat or kittens but could instead contact Pluto (34 662 027 05 or email [email protected]) who would find a new home for it.

Similarly, anybody who saw a pregnant stray was asked to contact Pluto so that the association’s volunteers could collect the cat before it gave birth.

Residents were also asked not to leave food for cats in the street: “If you wish to help, you can donate dry food to the association so that authorised volunteers can distribute amongst the colonies,” Pluto said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.