Puzzle Solutions Edition 1925

By Marcos • 26 May 2022 • 10:01

WORD SPIRAL

1 Etna; 2 Area; 3 Aura; 4 Adam; 5 Mean; 6 Name; 7 Edam; 8 Male; 9 Echo; 10 Oven; 11 Neat; 12 Thaw; 13 Wood; 14 Dear; 15 Rash; 16 Hunt. MONTANA

QUICK QUIZ

1 One; 2 The Lancet; 3 Orange juice; 4 Thomas Jefferson; 5 Cyanide; 6 Magog; 7 The Brontës; 8 Dan Quayle; 9 Magnitude; 10 Greece.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Work to rule; 7 Scrap; 8 Stays up; 10 Retailer; 11 Toss; 13 Nailed; 15 Custom; 17 Maps; 18 Felonies; 21 Risotto; 22 Ranee; 23 Dead letter.

Down: 1 Worst; 2 Repaired; 3 Tastes; 4 Rear; 5 Lash out; 6 Astronomer; 9 Postmaster; 12 Autocrat; 14 Impasse; 16 Begone; 19 Inner; 20 Stud.

QUICK

Across: 1 Flair; 6 Rends; 9 Citadel; 10 Speed; 11 Catch; 12 Lemon; 13 Coronet; 15 Sea; 17 Apex; 18 Sniper; 19 Asset; 20 Abduct; 22 Bram; 24 Lay; 25 Petunia; 26 Clear; 27 Alpha; 28 Plain; 29 Air raid; 30 Storm; 31 Ascot.

Down: 2 Laptop; 3 Icebox; 4 Rid; 5 Valet; 6 Recount; 7 Elan; 8 Decree; 12 Least; 13 Cabal; 14 Ready; 15 Spurn; 16 Aroma; 18 Sewer; 19 Acclaim; 21 Ballet; 22 Builds; 23 Aikido; 25 Parry; 26 Char; 28 Pia.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

CODEWORD

ALPHAMUDDLE