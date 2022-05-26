REMAKES, REBOOTS & REVIVALS

By Nora Johnson • 26 May 2022 • 11:11

Nora’s latest thriller.

‘Ten Percent’, the remake of a popular French TV series, recently opened to mixed reviews in Britain which makes you wonder if you view a show differently depending on whether you’ve seen the original or not. Series like ‘The Killing’ and ‘The Bridge’ were such quality shows which many didn’t think could be bettered so I wasn’t interested in watching the remakes, but maybe they were highly enjoyable for those who missed out on the originals.

Similarly, I haven’t seen the US version of ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ since having read the book and enjoyed the original film, it would have been serious, um, overkill.

Watching any series or film in its original version will always be better than copies or dubbed versions.

‘House of Cards’? The UK version was typically British and concise, dark humour throughout with one of the most terrifying final episodes ever. The US version, for many a typical soap opera of politics, ended up being a vast multi-season vehicle for an actor who shall not be named. Both productions had their merits but the differences are typical of UK/US cross pollination.

Now you might think that too, but as crime writer I couldn’t possibly comment…

