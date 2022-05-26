By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 19:33

Russia deploys 50-year-old T-62 tanks reports Ukraine Credit: Twitter @@Flash43191300

On Thursday, May, 26, Russia began to deploy 50-year-old T-62 tanks as reported by the General Staff of Ukraine.

“The Russian enemy group was additionally reinforced by a formed tank battalion on T-62 tanks in the Zaporizhzhia direction, reported the General Staff of Ukraine.”

“The old T-62 tanks, which the Russians brought to Melitopol, may be a problem for Ukraine, since shells will have to be spent on them,” stated Viktor Andrusiv, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

The news of the old Russian tanks has caused Twitter to flood with tweets on the topic, with one user posting:

“In southern #Ukraine, Russia maybe preparing for an advance in the Zaporizhzhhia direction. #Ukrainian military report Russia’s formed a tank battalion using T-62 tanks in the area. These are very old Soviet tanks, so hopefully most will break down.”

Credit: Twitter @GlasnostGone