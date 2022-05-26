By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 19:33
Russia deploys 50-year-old T-62 tanks reports Ukraine
Credit: Twitter @@Flash43191300
“The Russian enemy group was additionally reinforced by a formed tank battalion on T-62 tanks in the Zaporizhzhia direction, reported the General Staff of Ukraine.”
“The old T-62 tanks, which the Russians brought to Melitopol, may be a problem for Ukraine, since shells will have to be spent on them,” stated Viktor Andrusiv, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.
The news of the old Russian tanks has caused Twitter to flood with tweets on the topic, with one user posting:
“In southern #Ukraine, Russia maybe preparing for an advance in the Zaporizhzhhia direction. #Ukrainian military report Russia’s formed a tank battalion using T-62 tanks in the area. These are very old Soviet tanks, so hopefully most will break down.”
— Glasnost Gone (@GlasnostGone) May 26, 2022
The General Staff of Ukraine followed the news of the 50-year-old T-62 tanks by stating:
“The occupying Russian power continues the measures of the administrative-police regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.”
“Obstruction of civilians to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities continues. In addition, the occupiers intensified the broadcasting of propaganda information materials through available and special means of television and radio broadcasting.”
“Ukraine’s defense forces inflict losses on the enemy in all directions and are ready for any changes in the operational situation.”
