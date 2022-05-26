By Laura Kemp • 26 May 2022 • 11:52

WATCH: Cheeky sea lion invades hotel pool and steals sun lounger. Image and video - @bmorekenzie619 on TikTok

A hilarious video of a sea lion swimming in a pool on a holiday resort and then stealing a guest’s deck chair has gone viral on social media.

The video, posted by @bmorekenzie619 on social media platform TikTok shows the cheeky sea lion get out of the sea and enter a pool area where guests are relaxing, before getting into the pool for a quick swim and then stealing a guest’s sun lounger to relax on!

Mackenzie Castellano captioned the video “The cherry on top of the most perfect honeymoon”, with the video receiving thousands of likes, comments and shares.

TikTok users are wondering what this man was thinking when the sea lion came to his chair. One user said, “He just wanted a cuddle, sir! You didn’t have to yank the towel out from him like that. 😂.”

Guests can be heard laughing in the video as the sea lion gets comfortable on the sun lounger!

