Simple and easy ways to look amazing with absolutely no make-up

By Tamsin Brown • 26 May 2022 • 12:37

Did you know that you can look amazing with no make-up at all? Follow the tips in this article to find out how to let your skin breathe while looking radiant and healthy.

Exfoliate

Exfoliate the skin on your face about once a week. Avoid doing it every day, as this could irritate your skin. You can buy exfoliating products, but homemade ones also do the job just fine.

Moisturise

Moisturising helps to prevent both dryness and oiliness. Apply in the morning and at night to allow your skin to retain moisture and have a healthy glow. Also, remember to drink plenty of water.

Take care of your smile

One of the most important aspects of a healthy face is your teeth. Regular visits to the dentist and good dental hygiene are a must.

Use sunscreen

The sun is responsible for many of the spots that appear on the face and skin with age. These make the face look aged and tired. Make-up may not be essential, but sunscreen is, even on cloudy days.

Take care of your eye contour

In many cases, dark circles under the eyes are due to a lack of hydration, so using some eye cream may help to diminish their appearance. Avoid touching the skin around your eyes too much, as it is thinner and more easily wrinkled.

Get enough sleep

We all know about the concept of ‘beauty sleep’. Some people think that they can function perfectly well on little sleep, but this is not true. Ideally, you should get seven to eight hours of sleep a night for a healthy body and mind.

