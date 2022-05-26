Spain’s first Men’s Shed Association begins construction in San Fulgencio

By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 11:02

The San Fulgencio Men’s Shed aims to create a community for older retired people, who can utilise the tools and equipment available to teach, learn and use practical skills, providing challenge, problem solving, social interaction and support in a friendly and inclusive environment.

Barry Wallis, President of the San Fulgencio’s Men’s Shed Association said that he came up with the idea in 2013, after assisting another British local alongside police, to enter the house of a deceased elderly man who had passed away five days prior.

“I thought it was so sad that there was no one there to check on him, if he were my friend I would have called or realised something was wrong if he didn’t turn up for tea or coffee.”

“That’s when I thought the Men’s Shed Association would be a great way to create a sense of community for retired men who don’t have anywhere else to turn, whether it be to talk about their problems, learn a new skill or just have a cup of tea.”

“I knew a little bit about the association which originated in Australia and knew some of the local council through having worked with the local football club so I proposed the idea and now, after a few setbacks, the council has finally been able to start its construction.”

The San Fulgencio’s Men’s Shed Association, which is not affiliated to any political or religious group, and is a non profit making organisation, will provide just that with some of its core aims listed on its website, run by Fundraising Manager Chris Alner, stating:

“The San Fulgencio Men’s shed will work towards a future where all have the opportunity to improve and maintain their health and well being by participating in a community Men’s Shed.”

“We believe each group of people should be encouraged and supported to realise their own potential and to take responsibility and ownership of their own project and its possibilities.”

Mick Montero, a committee member of the San Fulgencio’s Men’s Shed Association stated:

“When I first moved to San Fulgencio, my wife had lots of different options for social events and clubs, but for men there wasn’t much on offer unless you like drinking or golfing.”

“We hope that the Men’s Shed will solve these issues, and we would like to make it clear that despite the name, we are not exclusive to just men and will accept any person of any gender or nationality.”

On Wednesday, May, 26, David Last, Musical Director of Royal British Legion Concert Band in Spain presented Barry Wallis with a €700 cheque for San Fulgencio’s Men’s Shed Association.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is that people are aware that the money raised by the Royal British Legion Concert Band in Spain stays in Spain, and funds great charitable causes like this one,” stated David Last.

The charity has already seen a great response from the public with other campaigns including support from Celebrity Stevie Spit and the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliot.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.