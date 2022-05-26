By Nicole King • 26 May 2022 • 11:07

Daviënn and Arseny in action.

IT’S been such a busy week and not just producing and hosting my television show but with the filming of the new campaigns for my sponsors of Marbella Now, Linea Directa and for our Zero Hero community initiative.

I’m so lucky not just to be able to count on a great camera guy to get the right shots but also because my intern Daviënn took the lead role in the new promotional spots as her final project whilst collaborating with me.

This is particularly satisfying and heartwarming as one of the reasons she wanted to come to Spain was to challenge and address her shyness. I can certainly say that she has come a long way over the past four months and I’m truly going to miss her.

I’m also delighted that I had the opportunity to meet her family who have come over to spend the last week with her and tell them personally how well she’s done. It would seem they too are blown away by the changes they have already noted in her themselves.

All my interns have left me pleasantly surprised, each one taking on a particular project to develop during their time with me. For Daviënn it has been Zero Hero and I can’t wait for you all to see her in action when we launch the spots, hopefully by the end of this month once we finish the editing.

Arseny Kobyliansky who used to host my Kids Talk spot on the radio when he was a teenager has also taken part in the creating of the spots, even acting in some of them too. He is now kindly volunteering with the Zero Hero project to help get it out to all the new venues that want to join in, which include ‘Miss Raw’ in the new centre at the bullring and ‘Mental Motorsports Marbella’ who are all about racing cars and car lovers, both worth checking out!

Also new to the Zero Hero programme is ‘La Catrina’ the new Mexican restaurant by Humberto and Noelia of El Gaucho Banus (this new place is almost next door).

The whole idea of the Zero Hero initiative is to create road traffic safety awareness but in a fun way; a gentle reminder for us to be responsible.

If you find that you are the designated driver it makes sense to visit one of the participating businesses so you can claim your free soft drink(s), why pay if you don’t have to?

It would be nice if other members of the community can also volunteer to help promote Zero Hero by visiting and supporting participating businesses. You can also mention this initiative to your favourite bar, restaurant or club; they might like to join in; there are loads of benefits, for everyone. #BetterTogether

Thank you for your time and also for following, liking and sharing my guests’ messages on Marbella Now TV; a new show airs every Thursday at 11pm on RTV Marbella, with daily repeats and available on line.

www.nicoleking.es • www.zerohero.es • www.u-n-m.org