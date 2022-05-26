By Sally Underwood • 26 May 2022 • 10:52

The British Benevolent Fund proudly presents ´A Kings Night´. Image: Columbia Kingsmen

The British Benevolent Fund of Spain (BBF) is proudly hosting it´s first fundraising dinner on Monday, May 30 at 7.30pm at Divot Bar & Grill Marbella.

The group invite you to enjoy an evening of harmonious singing and dinner with the world-renowned Columbia Kingsmen to raise funds for the British Benevolent Fund.

The BBF said: “All proceeds from the evening go towards providing financial grants to British Nationals in Spain who face extreme financial hardship.

“For more than 100 years the BBF has been the charity of the last resort and with your help we can continue to be there for those who have nowhere else to turn.”

​The Columbia College King’s Men were founded in 1948 by request of Dwight Eisenhower, then University President, for that year’s Homecoming ceremony. Three years later, at a football game in 1951, Eisenhower told the group, “If you men can get 2,000 others singing with that spirit, I’ll personally pin a medal on each one of you.”

Since then, the Kingsmen have taken that same spirit to the national stage to become one of the most famous a cappella groups in the United States. The Kingsmen have appeared in such venues as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

Tickets cost €45 and include a welcome drink, and three-course meal, concert and fundraising raffle.

The event will be held at Divot Bar & Grill Marbella, Banus Executive Golf, Cam. del Angel, s/n, 29660 Marbella, Malaga.

For more information, or to buy a ticket, contact [email protected]

