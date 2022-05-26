Town hall voucher boost for shoppers and shops in Alfaz, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 26 May 2022 • 14:45

JOSE PLAZA: Alfaz’s Finance councillor puts finishing touches to shopping voucher scheme Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ will launch a shopping voucher scheme in early June to boost spending in local businesses.

Finance councillor Jose Plaza announced that the town hall is allocating €117,526 to finance the vouchers whose face value is doubled on making a purchase.

“We are now finishing off the last details,” Plaza said, explaining that businesses wishing to take place should apply to the town hall’s digital platform.

The councillor explained that the scheme, which will be open to all Alfaz residents who are registered on the municipal Padron, is financed by a provincial council programme to promote local commerce. All businesses active in Alfaz or registered there for tax purposes are eligible.

“We were assigned €117,526 which will go directly to Alfaz businesses,” Plaza added.

“We’re talking about one of the sectors that has suffered most during the pandemic and we are therefore investing in those who most need it.”

Full details will soon be published on the town hall’s website, setting out the conditions, dates and deadlines for downloading and using the discounts, together with the value and number of vouchers available and the names of participating businesses.

