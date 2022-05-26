By Matthew Roscoe • 26 May 2022 • 9:36

Ukraine releases video footage of Russian attacks near Novomykhailivka, 'need NATO'. Image: Ukraine MoD

UKRAINE’S Ministry of Defence has released dramatic video footage of Russian shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region and called for NATO weapons.

Video footage shows Russian TOS-1A shelling Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region and the defence department said ‘what Ukraine needs is NATO-style MLRS’.

The plea comes a day after one of the country’s top diplomats accused the North Atlantic military alliance of “doing literally nothing” to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This is what the largest and most horrific war of the 21st century looks like,” the video caption read as it showed Ukrainian positions being shelled by Putin’s army.

“Ukraine is ready to strike back. To do this, we need NATO-style MLRS. Immediately.”

This isn’t the first time Ukraine has called for MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) weaponry.

Speaking to his nation on Tuesday, May 24, President Zelensky said that he was “grateful to all the partners of Ukraine who help. But I emphasise again and again: the longer this war lasts, the greater will be the price of protecting freedom not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole free world.”

“Therefore, the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine – MLRS, tanks, anti-ship and other weapons – is the best investment in maintaining stability in the world and preventing many severe crises that Russia is still planning or has already provoked,” he said.

However, the request for the NATO-style MLRS comes after Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister accused NATO of “doing literally nothing” to stop Russia’s invasion of the now war-torn country.

“NATO as an alliance, as an institution, is completely sidelined and doing literally nothing. I’m sorry to say it,” Dmytro Kuleba said at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, May 26.

However, he did commend the EU for its “revolutionary, groundbreaking decisions, which even they themselves did not expect to make”.

“At the beginning of the war, there was a public sentiment that NATO was the strong force and the EU was only capable of expressing various different levels of concern,” the foreign minister said.

“But war is always a test that takes the masks off.”