Valencian Communidad Emergency Health Service launches its web page

By Anna Ellis • 26 May 2022 • 14:17

Comunidad Valencia's Emergency Health Service launches its web page. Credit Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

The Emergency Services of the Valencian Comunidad launches its website to coincide with the International Day of Emergency Medicine, which is commemorated tomorrow, May 27th.

According to 20 Minutos, the home page of the new website includes information to help citizens identify when they are facing a health emergency, in which situation a person’s life may be in danger and how to act in these cases.

Specifically, the first thing to do is to protect oneself and the victim. Then, immediately call 112 to tell the operator what has happened, how many people are affected, the location and then follow the instructions of professionals.

Thirdly, you have to help the victim, if you have knowledge of first aid techniques and be guided by the expert phone operator.

Through the website citizens can be taught how to act in case of cardiac arrest, choking, a traffic accident, heart attack, stroke, drowning, heat stroke, hemorrhage, burns and electric shocks.

In the case of cardiac arrest and choking, the website includes explanatory videos showing how to perform basic cardiac resuscitation or cardiac massage and how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

The website also includes recommendations as to the contents of a first aid kit and recommends having a first aid kit at home, when travelling or when partaking in sport.

The website also has, among other sections, a section with information on the activity of the service; the different resources available in the Valencian Comunidad; as well as information for professionals, regarding the training or prevention of occupational hazards.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.