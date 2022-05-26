Wales confirms first case of monkeypox as virus continues to spread

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 May 2022 • 12:47

Image: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

THERE are now believed to be 79 cases of monkeypox in the UK after Wales confirmed the country’s first case of the virus on Thursday, May 26.

Dr Giri Shankar, director of health protection for Public Health Wales, said: “We are working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, and we are ready to respond to cases of monkeypox in Wales.

“The case is being managed appropriately. To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patient will be disclosed.”

He added: “Everyone is being asked to be aware of the monkeypox symptoms, but it is important that gay and bisexual men are alert as it’s believed to be spreading in sexual networks.

“Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service if they have concerns.”

As noted in the Welsh public health report, it is believed that the virus could be linked to people identifying as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.

“We are seeing transmission among men having sex with men,” said WHO Assistant Director-General Dr Soce Fall at a WHO press conference on Tuesday, May 17.

“This is new information we need to investigate properly to understand better the dynamic of local transmission in the UK and some other countries.”

Much like what we saw with Covid, some countries are now bringing in quarantine periods for those diagnosed with the once rare virus.

German Federal Health Minister Prof. Lauterbach said on Tuesday, May, 24 that those diagnosed with monkeypox must undergo a 21-day quarantine.

“We are dealing here with outbreaks that affect a known pathogen and which we know how to combat,” he said.

“What is important now is consistent contact tracing and isolation of those infected.”

“We still have a very good chance of stopping monkeypox in Germany and Europe. We are currently doing everything we can to achieve this: we are reacting hard and fast. We will not allow the response to be delayed here.”

He added: “In the early stages of an epidemic, a tough and early response is needed.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.