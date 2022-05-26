Work begins on sound-absorbing screens on Ma-1 motorway in Mallorca

By Tamsin Brown • 26 May 2022 • 21:30

Work has begun on sound-absorbing screens on the Ma-1 motorway in Mallorca. Image: Consell de Mallorca

Residents of Mallorca who live near the noisy Ma-1 motorway will be please to know that work has begun on the installation of special sound-absorbing screens.

On May 24, work began on the installation of sound-absorbing screens on the Ma-1 motorway in Son Caliu, Calvia. The aim is to improve the living conditions of the people who live near the motorway, as they were being significantly affected by the noise caused by the approximately 13,000 vehicles that travel along the road each day.

The Consell’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructures commissioned a detailed acoustic study involving digital modelling and numerical simulations carried out using Computer-Aided Noise Abatement (CadnA) software before the project was drafted. The sound-absorbing screens will cover a distance of 172 metres.

The mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal, highlighted that the residents of the area will see an important reduction in the amount of noise pollution they have been suffering. The works, which are being carried out by the company VOPSA, have a budget of €152,158.87 and will be completed in approximately four months.

