By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 8:10

17-year-old girl dies of apparent cardiac arrest after feeling unwell at school. Image: Google

ON Thursday, May 26, a 17-year-old girl died of an apparent cardiac arrest at a school in Mexico after suddenly collapsing during her lunch break.

The 17-year-old girl, identified as Paola Diaz Alcantara according to a Facebook post from the school, died after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest while at the CBTIS No. 29 school in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico.

According to local reports, the young student died while she was in the school’s courtyard after suddenly fainting and becoming unconscious.

Local police were called to the scene along with emergency medical crews after they received reports that a high school student was feeling unwell.

However, when paramedics arrived, the girl was already dead.

According to the school’s director, the student was “on her lunch break and suddenly fainted while she was in the courtyard, near some trees, and emergency services were contacted.”

Paramedics certified the death of the student as a cardiac arrest, as reported by sinembargo.mx.

It must be noted that other news outlets in the area, including one from reporter @LuisCardenasMx, reported that the high school student died of a heart attack.

Tributes were paid to Ms Alcantara following the news of her death.

One person on Facebook wrote: “My deepest condolences. May God give strength and early resignation to the family and be with the dads and the whole family in this process and at all times, God bless you!!!!”

“Right now there are no words to heal the immense pain his family is going through. I just send you a big hug and may God comfort your heart,” another person said.

Another wrote: “Right now there are no words to heal the immense pain his family is going through. I just send you a big hug and may God comfort your heart.”

The news comes days after the sudden death of a ‘healthy’ 15-year-old student at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

R’Mon Rowley died of a cardiac arrest on Monday, May 23 while taking part in football practice.